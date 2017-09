BRIEF-Stagecoach says on track to meet expectations

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Stagecoach Group Plc

* Overall profitability of group has remained satisfactory

* No material change to our expected adjusted EPS for year ending 30 April 2015

* UK Bus (regional operations) - twelve weeks ended 20 July 2014 Lfl revenue up 4.0%

* UK Bus (London) - twelve weeks ended 20 July 2014 Lfl revenue up 14.4%

* UK Rail - twelve weeks ended 20 July 2014 lfl revenue up 4.9%

* North America - three months ended 31 July 2014 Lfl revenue up 4.9%

* Virgin Rail Group - twelve weeks ended 20 July 2014 Lfl revenue up 5.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)