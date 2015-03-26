FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Chartered revises guidance on inaugural CoCo
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
March 26, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Standard Chartered revises guidance on inaugural CoCo

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has revised guidance on an inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond to 6.75% area, a source said.

Demand for the perpetual non-call five-year note is over US$15bn, he added.

The issuer began marketing the bond at a yield guidance in the high-6% area earlier on Thursday.

It has an expected rating of Ba1/BB/BBB and is being offered under the 144A/Reg S format. The notes convert into equity if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

Standard Chartered had an end point CET1 ratio of 10.7% at December 2014. It has a CET1 target of 11 to 12% for 2015, according to its annual results presentation.

Barclays and Standard Chartered are structuring advisers. They are also joint lead managers with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS.

The deal is expected to price in today’s US session. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.