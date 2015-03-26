FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Chartered sets yield at 6.5% on inaugural CoCo
#Bankruptcy News
March 26, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Standard Chartered sets yield at 6.5% on inaugural CoCo

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has set the yield on an inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond issue at 6.5%, the tight end of guidance, according to a lead manager.

The issuer started marketing the US dollar perpetual non-call five-year bond at high 6%, which was revised to 6.75% area as demand grew to over US$15bn.

The trade has an expected rating of Ba1/BB/BBB and is being offered under the 144A/Reg S format. The notes convert into equity if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

Standard Chartered had an end point CET1 ratio of 10.7% at December 2014. It has a CET1 target of 11 to 12% for 2015, according to its annual results presentation.

Barclays and Standard Chartered are structuring advisers. They are also joint lead managers with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS.

The deal is expected to price in today’s US session. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)

