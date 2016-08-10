UPDATE 1-Standard Chartered joins RBS in post-Brexit AT1 rush

(Adds background, details)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Standard Chartered is joining Royal Bank of Scotland in the rush of UK banks looking to raise Additional Tier 1 debt, the first test of investor appetite for the riskiest type of bank debt since the country voted to leave the European Union.

The UK lender has mandated Standard Chartered as structuring adviser and joint lead, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and UBS as joint leads.

The deal is expected to price as early as Thursday.

RBS on Wednesday started marketing a US dollar perpetual non-call five-year AT1 at 8.75% area via Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, RBS and UBS.

While UK lenders have raised over £8bn-equivalent of senior and Tier 2 debt since the referendum, this is the first time they have tried to sell AT1 - an asset class buffeted by volatility in 2016. Apart from HSBC, no other UK bank has raised this type of capital this year.

Standard Chartered is planning to sell a US dollar perpetual non-call April 2022 bond, which will be in Reg S/144A format.

The bond will convert into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. The bank reported a 13.1% CET1 ratio earlier this month.

The deal is expected to be rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB- by S&P and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith, Julian Baker)