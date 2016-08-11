FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orders for StanChart AT1 bond in excess of US$17bn
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
August 11, 2016 / 9:30 AM / in a year

Orders for StanChart AT1 bond in excess of US$17bn

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - Demand for Standard Chartered’s Additional Tier 1 bond issue is in excess of US$17bn, according to a lead.

Guidance has been revised to 7.625% area for the perpetual non-call April 2022 trade, moving in from the 8% area initial price thoughts set during the Asian hours.

StanChart’s bonds will convert into equity if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratios fall below 7%.

StanChart, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and UBS are joint lead managers.

The bonds are expected to be rated Ba1/BB-/BBB- (Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch). (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.