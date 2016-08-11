Orders for StanChart AT1 bond in excess of US$17bn

LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - Demand for Standard Chartered’s Additional Tier 1 bond issue is in excess of US$17bn, according to a lead.

Guidance has been revised to 7.625% area for the perpetual non-call April 2022 trade, moving in from the 8% area initial price thoughts set during the Asian hours.

StanChart’s bonds will convert into equity if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratios fall below 7%.

StanChart, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and UBS are joint lead managers.

The bonds are expected to be rated Ba1/BB-/BBB- (Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch). (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)