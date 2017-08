HONG KONG, Sept 5 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has officially begun marketing a five-year Samurai bond at 50bp-55bp over yen offer-side swaps. The notes are expected to be rated A1/BBB+/A+ and will price as early as Thursday.

The UK lender dropped a 3.5-year tranche that it soft sounded last week at around 25bp over swaps. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko are joint lead managers.