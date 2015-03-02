Standard Chartered to shrink bonus pool by 9 pct -Sky News

March 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered bank will shrink its bonus pool for 2014 by about 9 percent to around 715 million pounds ($1.1 billion), Sky News reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Sky News said the bonus pool threatens to reignite debate over banking industry bonuses because the decrease is less than the 20 percent drop in pretax profit analysts’ forecast for the Asia-focused bank.

The bank’s outgoing CEO Peter Sands cut bonuses by 15 percent last year after profit had fallen by 11 percent, Sky News said.

Standard Chartered bank could not be reached for immediate comment outside regular business hours.