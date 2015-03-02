UPDATE 1-Standard Chartered to shrink bonus pool by 9 pct -Sky News

(Adds declined comment from Standard Chartered)

March 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered bank will shrink its bonus pool for 2014 by about 9 percent to around 715 million pounds ($1.1 billion), Sky News reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Sky News said the bonus pool threatens to reignite debate over banking industry bonuses because the decrease is less than the 20 percent drop in pretax profit analysts’ forecast for the Asia-focused bank.

The bank’s outgoing CEO Peter Sands cut bonuses by 15 percent last year after profits had fallen by 11 percent, Sky News said.

Standard Chartered bank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.6510 pounds) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman, Bernard Orr)