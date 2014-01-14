FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart private equity arm takes stake in Botswana grocer
January 14, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

StanChart private equity arm takes stake in Botswana grocer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said on Tuesday its private equity arm has taken a 13 percent stake in Botswana-listed supermarket chain Choppies Enterprises , the latest private equity deal to target African consumers.

London-listed Standard Chartered did not disclose the acquisition price, but Choppies has a market value of $456 million, according to Thomson Reuters data, which would make the stake worth nearly $6 million.

Fast-growing Africa is increasingly seen as fertile ground for private equity firms, given rapid economic growth and rising consumer spending.

Sub-Saharan capital markets are largely illiquid, apart from a few major centres such as Johannesburg and Nairobi, making private equity one of the few vehicles for investing in African companies.

Choppies, the largest retailer in diamond-producing Botswana, operates more than 100 supermarkets and has operations in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In 2012 Standard Chartered increased its private equity stake in pan-African agribusiness Export Trading Group, in which U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group LP is also an investor.

