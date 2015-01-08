FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Chartered announces changes to some day-to-day reporting lines
#Financials
January 8, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Standard Chartered announces changes to some day-to-day reporting lines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc :

* Reporting line changes & senior staff retirements

* Retirement of Richard Goulding as chief risk officer and Jan Verplancke as chief information officer

* Verplancke also retires as group head of technology and operations from group

* Group will make an announcement on Verplancke ’s successor shortly. Verplancke will stay on until his successor has been

* Group is also announcing that day-to-day reporting line of Standard Chartered’s group corporate development and strategy functions will move CEO to group finance director with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

