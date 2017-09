LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered is to appoint former JPMorgan investment bank head Bill Winters as chief executive to replace embattled boss Peter Sands, Sky reported.

Standard Chartered could announce the appointment as early as Thursday, Sky business reporter Mark Kleinman said in a tweet.

Standard Chartered declined to immediately comment and Winters could not be reached. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)