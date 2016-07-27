FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart names Jose Vinals as new Chairman
July 27, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

StanChart names Jose Vinals as new Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has named former deputy governor of the Bank of Spain Jose Vinals as its new Chairman, replacing the outgoing John Peace, the bank said on Wednesday.

Vinals will join the bank as Chairman designate on October 3 and succeed Peace on December 1, StanChart said. The announcement ends a more than year-long search after the bank announced Peace would step down in February last year.

The bank has also named Naguib Kheraj, who led the search for a new chairman at the emerging markets-focused lender, as its new deputy chairman. (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
