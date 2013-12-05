FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Chartered hires Horsnell as head of commodity research
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Standard Chartered hires Horsnell as head of commodity research

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has hired Paul Horsnell as the firm’s head of commodity research, the company said in a statement on Thursday, as it continues to expand its energy, metals and grains trading division even as other firms retreat.

Horsnell was head of commodity research at Barclays for 10 years before leaving the firm in April.

Many banks have been scaling back their commodity businesses in the face of lower margins and increased regulation, but some have continued to invest in the sector.

A former professor at Oxford University, Horsnell is one of the best known energy analysts in the industry, and is credited with being one of the first to predict the surge in oil prices in the last decade.

Horsnell will report to Will Oswald, global head of fixed income, credit and commodities (FICC) research at Standard Chartered.

“Paul’s significant experience gained within a number of industry roles will be invaluable, as we continue to grow our global commodities business,” Oswald said in statement.

