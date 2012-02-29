StanChart says 2011 bonus pool flat at 800 mln pounds

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said it paid about 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) in bonuses to staff for last year, unchanged from 2010, although total staff costs rose 15 percent.

Staff costs were $6.6 billion last year, up from $5.8 billion in 2010. Chief executive Peter Sands said on Wednesday underlying wage inflation was about 5 percent last year.

He said the bank was likely to add 2-3 percent to its 87,000 staff this year.

London-based Standard Chartered reported an 11 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to a record $6.8 billion.