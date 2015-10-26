FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart says to exit equity derivatives, convertibles businesses
October 26, 2015

StanChart says to exit equity derivatives, convertibles businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said on Monday it plans to exit from its equity derivatives and convertible bonds businesses, following a step earlier this year to close the bulk of its global equities operations.

The move is part of a plan to cut costs and focus on using capital more efficiently, it added in a statement. The wind-down will take place “in a phased manner”.

Standard Chartered’s decision comes several months after the Asia-focused bank unveiled plans to axe thousands of jobs globally as it dismantled its stock broking, equity research and equity listing desks worldwide. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

