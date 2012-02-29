FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart 2011 pretax profit up 11 pct, matches f'casts
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 6 years ago

StanChart 2011 pretax profit up 11 pct, matches f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered reported a market-matching 10.7 percent rise in 2011 pretax profit on Wednesday, a ninth straight year of record earnings as it continued to ride on the back of strong Asian economic growth.

Asian-focused StanChart reported 2011 pretax profit of $6.78 billion, up from the $6.12 billion it recorded a year ago, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

This is in line with expectations for $6.8 billion, according to a poll of 24 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.