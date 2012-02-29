StanChart 2011 pretax profit up 11 pct, matches f'casts

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered reported a market-matching 10.7 percent rise in 2011 pretax profit on Wednesday, a ninth straight year of record earnings as it continued to ride on the back of strong Asian economic growth.

Asian-focused StanChart reported 2011 pretax profit of $6.78 billion, up from the $6.12 billion it recorded a year ago, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

This is in line with expectations for $6.8 billion, according to a poll of 24 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.