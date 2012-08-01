FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart H1 profit growth slowest in 10 yrs as key markets slow
August 1, 2012 / 4:20 AM / 5 years ago

StanChart H1 profit growth slowest in 10 yrs as key markets slow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered reported on Wednesday a 9 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, its slowest growth for the period in a decade, as a cooling economy in key markets such as India hurt its wealth management income growth.

Asia-focused bank StanChart reported a January-June pretax profit of $3.95 billion, a record, up from a restated $3.64 billion in the same period a year ago.

That was slightly higher than expectations for $3.7 billion, according to the average of six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It is in line with the company’s guidance in June, when it said it expects pretax profit to rise by a high single digit percentage.

