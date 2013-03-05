FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart profits hit record $6.9 bln, cuts bonus pool
March 5, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

StanChart profits hit record $6.9 bln, cuts bonus pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered notched up a 10th successive record year as profits rose 1 percent in 2012, just below expectations after a big fine for breaking sanctions on Iran countered strong growth in its core Asian markets.

London-listed Standard Chartered on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of $6.9 billion for 2012, up from $6.8 billion in 2011 but short of the average analyst forecast of $7 billion.

The bank has ridden Asia’s rise through the last decade and said it hired just over 2,000 staff last year. It said it cut its bonus pool by 7 percent after its $667 million fine from U.S. regulators for breaching its sanctions on Iran and three other countries.

