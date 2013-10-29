FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Chartered says profit growth up by low-single digit so far this year
October 29, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

Standard Chartered says profit growth up by low-single digit so far this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Asia-focused Standard Chartered Plc said its operating profit so far this year grew at a low single-digit rate, with the third quarter weighed down by depreciation in emerging markets currencies and market volatility.

Income for the quarter fell by a low single-digit percentage from a year earlier, the bank said in its third-quarter trading update on Tuesday. The bank, which is listed in both Hong Kong and London, does not publish third-quarter profit figures.

Stanchart’s shares have been hit by concerns about a slowdown in Asia derailing its decade-long growth. They are down 3 percent in London trading this year, one of the worst performing bank stocks in Europe.

Exposure to Asian currencies has been a further drag, as the weak Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah translate to lower reported U.S. dollar earnings.

“In the third quarter we delivered a resilient performance despite an uncertain macro environment,” group Chief Executive Peter Sands said in the statement.

