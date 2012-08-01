FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart to add up to 1,500 staff this year-CFO
August 1, 2012

StanChart to add up to 1,500 staff this year-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered expects to add between 1,000 and 1,500 jobs this year as it steps up its investment spending in the second half of 2012 to take advantage of growth opportunities, its finance director said on Wednesday.

“We plan to accelerate our investment by about $100 million in the second half,” Finance Director Richard Meddings told Reuters in an interview after the bank reported a 9 percent rise in first half profits.

The bank had 86,900 staff at the end of June, unchanged from the end of December, and Meddings said the plan is to add staff in areas such as corporate finance in China and Africa and in consumer banking.

