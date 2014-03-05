FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Chartered paid $1.3 billion bonuses for 2013
March 5, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Standard Chartered paid $1.3 billion bonuses for 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said it paid bonuses of 772 million pounds ($1.3 billion) for 2013, down 15 percent on the year before and Chief Executive Peter Sands said his bonus fell by 21 percent.

Standard Chartered also said it will pay fixed awards to some staff, payable in shares, to enable it to comply with new European rules limiting bonuses to twice fixed pay.

Sands said the bank’s capital levels were “significantly and materially” ahead of target ratios set by Britain’s financial regulator.

The bank said it expected income and profit to remain “challenged” in the first half after reporting its first drop in annual profits for a decade.

