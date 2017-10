ACCRA, April 17 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Ghana will offer a dividend of 0.47 cedis ($0.24) per share for the 2012 financial year, the bank said on Wednesday.

The dividend is down from 3.05 cedis per share in 2011, but follows a five-to-one bonus issue last year of more than 96 million shares to existing shareholders. ($1=1.95 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by David Lewis)