StanChart Ghana reports 75 pct jump in Q1 profits
April 29, 2013 / 8:37 AM / in 4 years

StanChart Ghana reports 75 pct jump in Q1 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, April 29 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Ghana said on Monday its net profits during the first three months of 2013 rose 75.4 percent to 136.288 million cedis ($71.3 mln), from 77.676 million cedis a year ago.

The company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange that net interest income rose to 169.743 million cedis during the period, from 150.403 million cedis last year, while rebased basic earnings per share rose to 1.16 cedis from 0.66 cedis.

It did not immediately give a reason for the improved performance. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

