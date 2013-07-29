FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stanchart Ghana says half-year 2013 profit up 39.4 pct
#Africa
July 29, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 4 years

Stanchart Ghana says half-year 2013 profit up 39.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 29 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Ghana said on Monday its profit after tax for the first six months of 2013 rose 39.4 percent to 79.93 million cedis ($38.70 million) compared with 57.32 million for the same period in 2012.

It said net interest income rose nearly 76 percent to 128.59 million cedis from 73.11 million cedis, while earnings per share increased to 0.69 cedis from 0.50 cedis.

$1 = 2.0650 cedis Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by David Cowell

