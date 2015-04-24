FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart says "listening carefully" to investors on UK domicile
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

StanChart says "listening carefully" to investors on UK domicile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said it was “listening very carefully” to shareholders on whether the Asia-focused bank should consider moving its headquarters out of Britain following the recent rise in UK bank tax.

Rival HSBC said on Friday it has started a review of whether to move domicile out of Britain, and Reuters has previously reported investors want both HSBC and Standard Chartered management to consider a move.

“We continue to keep our UK domicile under review. Although we have no current plans to move our domicile, we are listening very carefully to our shareholders’ views on this issue following the latest increase in the levy, the likelihood of any future increases, and its impact on the group’s costs,” a spokesman for Standard Chartered said on Friday. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.