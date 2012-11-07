FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart hires Sun to head North Asia financials banking
November 7, 2012

StanChart hires Sun to head North Asia financials banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc has hired Steven Sun to head its financial institutions investment banking in North Asia, the Asia-focused bank said, as it aims to benefit from an expected pick-up in bank and insurance M&A and capital raisings in the region.

Sun, a 25-year financial industry veteran, most recently worked with Barclays Capital based in Hong Kong. Prior to that he also worked with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS, StanChart said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

He joined StanChart on Oct. 8 and will report to James Pearson and Darcy Lai jointly, the bank added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
