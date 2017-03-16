StanChart keeps best lending rate at 5.25 pct in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said on Thursday it would keep its best lending rate unchanged at 5.25 percent in Hong Kong, even after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point for the second time in three months.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority earlier on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent, following a similar move by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

HSBC Holdings also said it would maintain its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong.