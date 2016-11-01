FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2016 / 9:15 AM / in 10 months

StanChart says Hong Kong regulator probing its role as joint sponsor of IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc said on Tuesday Hong Kong's securities regulator is probing its role as a joint sponsor of an initial public offering (IPO) in 2009 and could take unspecified action against the British lender's Hong Kong unit.

The disclosure by Standard Chartered comes days after Swiss bank UBS also said Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission is investigating its role as sponsor of certain unnamed stock market listings in the city.

In its earnings release, Standard Chartered said the SFC had informed it that it intended to take action against Standard Chartered Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd (SCSHK) in relation to its role as a joint sponsor of an IPO in Hong Kong in 2009.

"If (the SFC) does take action there may be financial consequences for SCSHK," the bank said.

An SFC spokesman told Reuters "an investigation is under way, and we do not have any further comment to make at this stage."

A spokesman for Standard Chartered declined to comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Michelle Price; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

