StanChart says sees no change in risk appetite for lending
May 24, 2013

StanChart says sees no change in risk appetite for lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC said on Friday that its risk appetite for lending has not changed and the quality of its loan book is in good condition despite a recent bet against the bank’s debt by a high-profile investor.

“We’re very comfortable with the quality of the book,” Chief Executive Peter Sands told reporters in Jakarta.

“We’re always scrutinising every aspect of the book. That’s what we do as a risk manager ... But there’s no change in risk appetite.”

The bank’s comments come after Carson Block, the founder of U.S activist investor Muddy Waters, told a conference earlier this month that he had bet against Standard Chartered’s debt because the market was underestimating the risk in the bank’s loan portfolio.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
