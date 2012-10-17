FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart head of leveraged finance syndicate Kay resigns
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2012 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

StanChart head of leveraged finance syndicate Kay resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hong Kong, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered’s head of leveraged finance syndication has left the bank, according to a company spokeswoman.

Peter Kay resigned at the end of September, leaving to pursue other interests outside the bank, according to StanChart spokeswoman Valerie Tay.

Kay had relocated to Hong Kong from Singapore in June as part of a broader reshuffle of the bank’s Asian debt business. Among the loans that Kay and his team oversaw was the $1 billion loan to Indonesian businessman Samin Tan.

Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication, first reported the move late on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
