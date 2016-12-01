FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart hires former top Barclays lawyer as new General Counsel
December 1, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

StanChart hires former top Barclays lawyer as new General Counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has hired Barclays’ top regulatory lawyer Chris Allen as its new general counsel, client and products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Allen will join StanChart on Jan. 16 and oversee legal matters across all the company’s main business units including retail banking, investment banking and wealth management, one of the sources said.

Allen is serving out a notice period at Barclays and will leave the bank soon, another of the sources said.

Barclays and Standard Chartered declined to comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White and Olivia Oran; Editing by Susan Fenton)

