FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Standard Chartered closes $1.6 bln-plus of shipping finance deals
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 7 months ago

Standard Chartered closes $1.6 bln-plus of shipping finance deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said on Tuesday it had completed three shipping deals worth more than $1.6 billion in recent months.

The deals include in December a $684.5 million up to 12-year facility for BW Gas JuJu LNG, a joint venture between BW Group and Japan's Marubeni. In November, the bank also structured a $350 mln Islamic facility for National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri). The month before it closed a $572 mln loan to subsidiaries of India's Reliance Group, the bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.