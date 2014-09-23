FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2014 / 4:22 AM / 3 years ago

StanChart in advanced talks to sell HK consumer unit to Australia's Pepper-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered is in advanced talks to sell its Hong Kong consumer finance business to finance firm Pepper Australia Pty Ltd in a deal that could fetch between $500 million to $700 million, people familiar with the deal said.

Pepper and Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises were the top two contenders for the Standard Chartered unit PrimeCredit, racing ahead of other bidders after two bidding rounds, they said.

The deal is subject to approval from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the city’s de facto central bank.

“They were picked as a preferred bidder a couple of weeks ago, and are now in the process of going through the HKMA approval process,” one person familiar with the matter said.

The people declined to be identified because the details of the talks are not public.

A spokeswoman for Standard Chartered declined to comment, while an external spokeswoman for Pepper also declined comment.

Pepper is a specialty mortgage lender, third-party loan servicer and an asset manager, with businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY; Editing by Ryan Woo)

