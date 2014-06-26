FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart head of financial markets Feder takes sabbatical -source
June 26, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

StanChart head of financial markets Feder takes sabbatical -source

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered’s head of financial markets, Lenny Feder, is to take a sabbatical from the Asia-focused bank, an industry source said on Thursday.

Feder is responsible for Standard Chartered’s markets related activities, which have come under scrutiny after difficult trading over the past year, and is a member of its wholesale banking management group.

The bank is expected to announce the departure later on Thursday, the source said.

Editing by Chris Vellacott and Alexander Smith

