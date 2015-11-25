FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-MOVES-Standard Chartered appoints CEO for Islamic banking business
November 25, 2015

RPT-MOVES-Standard Chartered appoints CEO for Islamic banking business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add named item code, no change to text)

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has appointed Rehan Shaikh as chief executive of Standard Chartered Saadiq, the bank’s global Islamic banking business, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shaikh moves from Dubai Islamic Bank, where he was senior vice president and business head, private sector and transaction banking. He previously worked at Standard Chartered in Pakistan from 1998 to 2007, the statement said.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
