November 24, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered names senior heads in retail clients division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Asia-focused Standard Chartered Plc has appointed Raheel Ahmed as the global head of strategic transformation at its retail clients division.

Ahmed was earlier the regional head of the retail clients unit for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) region, Europe and Islamic Banking. He has been with the bank since 2004 and has held senior roles in credit risk, distribution, and country and regional leadership.

Jaydeep Gupta, currently head of retail clients in the UAE, will replace Ahmed as regional head of retail clients for the UAE, MENAP and Europe. He will continue to head the UAE retail clients division and will be based in Dubai.

Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
