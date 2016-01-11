MOVES-StanChart promotes Maclean and Zaidi

LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has promoted Spencer Maclean to head of Americas and European capital markets and Hussain Zaidi to head the European bond syndicate, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Maclean’s move means the Americas has been added to his capital markets responsibilities. Last May, he was given the role of head of European debt capital markets. He joined the firm in 2010 as head of syndicate for the Western hemisphere.

Zaidi, who joined Standard Chartered in 2005, was an executive director on the bond syndicate desk. In his new job he reports to Ashish Malhotra, global head of bond syndicate, as well as to Maclean. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand, Robert Smith)