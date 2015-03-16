FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart deputy CEO Rees gets $7 mln for 2014
March 16, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

StanChart deputy CEO Rees gets $7 mln for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered paid its chief executive Peter Sands $5.1 million and his deputy Mike Rees $7 million for 2014, despite a troubled year that saw the bank’s shares slump and investors force Sands to be replaced.

Standard Chartered also paid 130 staff 1 million euros ($1.05 million) or more for 2014, the bank said in its annual report released on Monday.

Mike Rees, who is deputy CEO and runs the wholesale bank, was paid a salary of $1.5 million, an allowance of $1 million, benefits of $182,000 and a pension worth $3.9 million for 2014. His pay was down from $9.5 million in 2013.

The bank had already said none of its executive directors, apart from finance director Andy Halford, would get a bonus for last year. ($1 = 0.9495 euros) (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)

