FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart investment bank boss gets $13 mln for 2011
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 6 years

StanChart investment bank boss gets $13 mln for 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered Plc paid the head of its investment bank more than $13 million last year and paid another banker below board level over $10 million.

Mike Rees, head of Standard Chartered’s wholesale bank business, was paid $13.4 million in salary, bonus, benefits and long-term share awards for 2011, slightly down from $14.1 million in 2010, when he was also the top paid executive.

The bank’s annual report, released on Friday, showed an unnamed banker below board level was paid $10.2 million for last year, including variable pay of $9.5 million.

StanChart makes more than three-quarters of its earnings in Asia and made a profit of $6.8 billion last year, up 11 percent on the year before and a ninth successive annual record, driven largely by growth in the wholesale unit, which includes investment banking and trade finance operations.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.