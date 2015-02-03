StanChart considering sale of Philippines retail unit-source

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered is looking to sell its retail business in the Philippines, part of a wider bid by embattled CEO Peter Sands to cut costs and shrink the bank’s asset base, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The London-listed bank, which entered the Philippines in 1872, would continue to operate its corporate banking business in the country to focus on top clients such as San Miguel , the nation’s biggest conglomerate, the source said.

A spokesman for Standard Chartered said the bank would “not comment on speculation”.

Standard Chartered currently has five branches and over 500 employees in the Philippines, according to its website. Two-thirds of those employees are in its retail business, the source said. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Karen Lema and Jerome Morales in MANILA and Lawrence White in HONG KONG; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Miral Fahmy)