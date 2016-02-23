FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Chartered boss says has begun Brexit contingency plans
February 23, 2016 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Standard Chartered boss says has begun Brexit contingency plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has begun contingency planning for Britain’s potential exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Bill Winters said on Tuesday.

Winters, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said Britain’s vote in June on whether to stay in the EU or leave it should not have a huge impact on the bank one way or the other.

But he said: “We think Britain is best placed in Europe.”

The bank’s chief executive for Greater China, Benjamin Hung, told a news conference in Hong Kong that he expected the bank would resume paying a dividend “next year”. (Reporting by Lawrence White and Richa Naidu; additional reporting by Lisa Jucca in Hong Kong; writing by Jane Merriman; editing by Jason Neely)

