StanChart eyes branch cuts, asset sales under cost savings plan

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said it will cut branches and sell more non-core assets as part of a plan to cut costs by $400 million next year.

“We are redoubling our focus on costs ... achieving this will require further rationalisation of our branches, more standardisation and automation, and reconfiguration or exit of certain businesses,” Chief Executive Peter Sands said on a conference call with reporters.

Finance Director Andy Halford said the bank will incur restructuring costs in the “tens of millions” of dollars in the fourth quarter, while its payment of the UK bank tax will rise to about $375 million, more than $100 million higher than in 2013.

They were speaking after Standard Chartered said operating profit for the third quarter dropped 16 percent. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Clare Hutchison)