StanChart says has cut 4,000 staff this year
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

StanChart says has cut 4,000 staff this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has cut 4,000 staff since the start of the year as part of its plan to streamline operations and cut costs, and said there could be further cuts.

“We are clearly intent on getting greater efficiency in the business, some of that will be headcount, some will be extra investment in technology,” Standard Chartered Finance Director Andy Halford told reporters on a conference call.

He was speaking after the bank halved its dividend and said it would raise capital from investors if needed after a 44 percent slump in first-half profits. (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)

