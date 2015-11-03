FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart announces $5.1 bln capital-raising plan, posts Q3 loss
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

StanChart announces $5.1 bln capital-raising plan, posts Q3 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc announced plans on Tuesday to raise $5.1 billion in new capital via a rights issue and posted a third-quarter operating loss of $139 million due to growing regulatory costs and rising loan impairments in India.

The loss for the July-September quarter compares with a $1.5 billion profit in the same period a year ago.

Standard Chartered (StanChart) formally reports earnings every half-year, but since 2013 began giving more details of quarterly progress in its ‘interim management statement’. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.