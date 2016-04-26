FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart Q1 profits fall 59 percent on revenue decline
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

StanChart Q1 profits fall 59 percent on revenue decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said profits in the first three months of this year fell about 59 percent from a year ago, as rising charges for bad loans and the weak global trading environment took their toll.

The bank reported a pretax profit of $589 million, against $1.4 billion a year ago.

StanChart reported its first full-year annual loss in 26 years in 2015, as hefty restructuring costs and weak commodity prices hurt the emerging markets-focused lender.

Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
