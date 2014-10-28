FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart Q3 profit tumbles on S. Korea restructuring, impairments
October 28, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 3 years ago

StanChart Q3 profit tumbles on S. Korea restructuring, impairments

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc said operating profit for the third quarter fell 16 percent, as the Asia-focused bank grappled with rising costs from the restructuring of its South Korean business and an increase in impaired loans.

Operating profit for the July-September quarter fell to $1.5 billion from $1.8 billion in the same period a year ago.

StanChart has said it expects profits to fall in 2014 for a second straight year, as the lender faces a number of challenges including a slowdown in growth in many of its core emerging markets and weak trading activity.

The bank is also under heavy regulatory scrutiny, having warned on Aug. 6 that it faced its second fine in two years from New York’s financial regulator for problems in its anti-money laundering controls. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

