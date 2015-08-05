FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Chartered halves dividend, new CEO says could raise capital
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Standard Chartered halves dividend, new CEO says could raise capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered halved its dividend and said it would raise capital externally if necessary as its new chief Executive Bill Winters outlined early plans to boost shareholder returns and rebuild capital after a 44 percent slump in profits.

Standard Chartered cut its dividend for the first half of the year to 14.4 cents from 28.8 cents a year ago and said it would rebase the payout to reflect its “current earnings expectation and outlook”.

Winters, who became CEO in June, said he could raise cash in the future as he assesses his business plan.

“If we decide we need capital for the long-term benefit of the Group, If we decide we need capital for the long-term benefit of the Group, we will raise capital,” Winters said.

The bank said its pretax profit in the first six months of the year fell to $1.82 billion, down 44 percent from a year ago.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.