Standard Chartered halves dividend, new CEO says could raise capital

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered halved its dividend and said it would raise capital externally if necessary as its new chief Executive Bill Winters outlined early plans to boost shareholder returns and rebuild capital after a 44 percent slump in profits.

Standard Chartered cut its dividend for the first half of the year to 14.4 cents from 28.8 cents a year ago and said it would rebase the payout to reflect its “current earnings expectation and outlook”.

Winters, who became CEO in June, said he could raise cash in the future as he assesses his business plan.

"If we decide we need capital for the long-term benefit of the Group, we will raise capital," Winters said.

The bank said its pretax profit in the first six months of the year fell to $1.82 billion, down 44 percent from a year ago.