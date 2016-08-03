FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RPT-StanChart swings back to profit, shares rise 4 percent
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

RPT-StanChart swings back to profit, shares rise 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text))

LONDON, Aug 3(Reuters) - Standard Chartered reported an underlying pretax profit for of $994 million in the six months to end-June, as cost-cutting measures saw the lender swing back to the black after a billion dollar loss in the second half of 2015.

Profits for the first half were down from $1.8 billion a year ago, amid growing economic uncertainty worldwide. The Asia-focused bank reported a 13 percent fall in expenses over the same period, as a tightened grip on costs under Chief Executive Bill Winters' took effect.

Echoing an earlier statement by HSBC, Standard Chartered said it would also defer its goal to reach a tangible return on equity of 8 percent by 2018, citing slowing global growth and lower interest rates.

The bank said its core capital ratio remained flat at 13.1 percent.

StanChart's shares rose 4.1 percent in London to 611 pence by 0918 GMT following the results announcement.

Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.