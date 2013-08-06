FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart profits sag after $1 bln hit on Korea arm
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

StanChart profits sag after $1 bln hit on Korea arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered took a $1 billion hit on the value of its Korean business on Tuesday, pulling its first half profits down nearly 16 percent from a year ago.

Standard Chartered, which is based in London but makes more than 90 percent of its profits in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, reported a pretax profit of $3.3 billion for the six months to the end of June, down from $3.9 billion a year ago due to the Korea writedown.

The bank said Korea remains its most difficult market and it was writing down the value of the business, which it has had trouble with since buying First Bank in 2005 for $3.3 billion.

It said in June it would more aggressively restructure the business and assess whether to write off some of the $1.85 billion goodwill value assigned to it.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.