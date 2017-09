LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said it expects to deliver “good” income growth this year but said it will fall short of its target of 10 percent annual growth.

Standard Chartered finance director Richard Meddings said the bank expects to meet analysts’ expectations for a pretax profit of $7.9 billion this year, although that excludes a $1 billion writedown the bank took on its Korea business on Tuesday.